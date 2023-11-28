California police identify suspect wanted for spray-painting swastikas, Nazi symbol on synagogue

California police are searching for a man who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on a synagogue, an apartment complex and a city utility box.

Klinton Dion, 32, is accused of applying antisemitic graffiti to various locations in Burbank, California, on Friday, according to Burbank police. Dion is wanted for a hate crime.

Dion allegedly sprayed swastikas, an iron cross and the "SS" Nazi symbol on Temple Emanu El, the garage of an apartment complex in the 400 block of E. Cypress Avenue and a nearby City of Burbank utility box.

CALIFORNIA GOP REP. VALADAO'S OFFICE VANDALIZED BY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTORS

Police said Dion is a transient who splits time between Burbank, Pasadena, Temple City, El Segundo and Los Angeles.

The suspect has a faint tattoo above his left eyebrow, police said.

Anyone with information on where Dion might be is urged to contact Burbank Police or local law enforcement.

MINNEAPOLIS TEACHERS UNION BACKTRACKS ON ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR RESOLUTION: ‘WE REGRET THIS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The display of antisemitism comes in the wake of the ongoing war in the Middle East between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists.

More than 15,000 people have been killed in Gaza and Israel since Hamas launched its largest attack against Israel in decades on Oct. 7, leading to a military response from Israeli forces. Thousands more have been wounded, and many others have been taken hostage by Hamas and raped, tortured and murdered.