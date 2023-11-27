Minneapolis teachers union backtracks on Israel-Hamas war resolution: 'We regret this'

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers Local 59 (MFT) called for a members-only meeting to push a resolution that acknowledges harm done to Jewish residents in the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) district.

The meeting comes after a backlash ensued when the teachers union passed a resolution that called for a repeal of anti-BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) legislation, claiming the measures suppress Palestinians' speech rights.

Per a flier obtained by FOX News Digital, the teachers union will hold a meeting on November 29 to "vote for a resolution acknowledging harm and affirming the purpose of our union."

"At the Nov. 29 MFT meeting, members will introduce and speak in support of a resolution that acknowledges harm done to Jewish members, students, and families by the previously passed ‘Israel-Palestine’ resolution and reaffirms the purpose of our union," the flier reads. "The Oct. 25th resolution strayed far from MFT’s mission by not mentioning students or educators."

MFT admitted that there was "unnecessary division" caused in the community by the Oct. 25 resolution.

"While it was not MFT members' intent, the ‘Israel-Palestine’ resolution passed at our October 25 meeting harmed many Jewish members, students, and families while causing unnecessary division within our union. We regret this," the flier added.

The local teachers union passed a resolution In October to "condemn the role our [America] government plays in supporting the system of Israeli occupation and apartheid, which lies at the root of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict." In addition, the resolution called on Minnesota state lawmakers to repeal anti-BDS legislation.

Jewish parents and other concerned citizens were outraged by the MFT's statement on the Israel-Hamas war, calling it "antisemitic and hostile."

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas organized and sent a letter earlier this month to interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox and the MPS school board to condemn the MFT.

The letter, signed by over 800 stakeholders, began by describing the difficult current political climate for Jewish people.

"This is a remarkably difficult time to be Jewish, but it is especially hard to be a Jewish teacher, student, or the parent of a Jewish child given the tremendous surge of antisemitism in our schools," the letter stated. "For over a month, Jewish children in Minnesota have been bullied, gaslit, harassed, threatened, and even assaulted simply because they are Jewish."

The letter continued, "MFT’s resolution is antisemitic and hostile to our children, MPS staff, and puts our larger community at further risk because of their Jewish identity."

The MFT did not immediately respond to FOX News Digital's request for comment.

Jeremy Cohen, a Jewish father of one child in MPS, told FOX News Digital the MFT resolution was an inappropriate move.

"To be clear, I think I would feel the same way. I know I would feel the same way. Had the resolution been drafted in any other way? Because I just don't think global politics has a place in the teachers union," he said.