Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California police arrest alleged drunken horseman for DUI: 'impaired riding'

The rules of the road apply to even those operating animals on the highway, officials said

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Emily Compagno slams mayor’s ‘policeless’ state vision: It ‘pains me’ he is a California leader Video

Emily Compagno slams mayor’s ‘policeless’ state vision: It ‘pains me’ he is a California leader

‘Outnumbered’ co-hosts react to a Fox News Digital interview with the Burbank, California mayor on his vision for a ‘policeless’ society.

A Merced, California, horseback rider was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spotted a person in the saddle with an open container.

CHP said in a Facebook post that one of its officers was on duty when he saw a horseback rider carrying an open container of alcohol.

When the officer caught up with the rider, CHP said, there was evidence the rider may have been impaired by alcohol. After an investigation, the rider was arrested for DUI.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN SET FIRE TO TARGET AS DISTRACTION TO STEAL BABY FORMULA, POLICE SAY

CHP horse in Merced, California

California Highway Patrol officer seen with horse after rider was arrested for DUI. (CHP - Merced Facebook post)

The post continued by saying in California, the rules of the road apply to even those operating animals on the highway.

"In a display of true compassion, Officer Brackett also ensured the safe return of the horse to its origin after the arrest," the post read. "This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road."

CALIFORNIA WOMAN FIGHTS OFF NAKED MAN WHO SNUCK INTO HER APARTMENT

A view of a California Highway Patrol logo

The CHP officer was commended for his actions and dedication to upholding safety standards. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/File)

The officer was commended for his actions and dedication to upholding safety standards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Let’s continue to prioritize responsible and sober actions on our roadways," CHP added.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.