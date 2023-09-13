California police arrest alleged drunken horseman for DUI: 'impaired riding'

A Merced, California, horseback rider was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spotted a person in the saddle with an open container.

CHP said in a Facebook post that one of its officers was on duty when he saw a horseback rider carrying an open container of alcohol.

When the officer caught up with the rider, CHP said, there was evidence the rider may have been impaired by alcohol. After an investigation, the rider was arrested for DUI.

The post continued by saying in California, the rules of the road apply to even those operating animals on the highway.

"In a display of true compassion, Officer Brackett also ensured the safe return of the horse to its origin after the arrest," the post read. "This incident serves as a reminder that impaired riding, even on a horse, poses risks to both the rider and others on the road."

The officer was commended for his actions and dedication to upholding safety standards.

"Let’s continue to prioritize responsible and sober actions on our roadways," CHP added.