California parents charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death of 15-month-old son

A pair of Southern California parents are charged with murder after their 15-month-old son died from a fentanyl overdose.

The child of Adler Metcalf, 22, and Sandy Acuna, 20, both of Jurupa Valley, 48 miles east of Los Angeles, died on Sept. 1 when Riverside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a child not breathing.

The infant died despite life-saving efforts, authorities said Wednesday. Both are charged with murder and willful harming of a child, according to jail records. Both are being held in the Riverside County jail.

"Through extensive investigation by investigators from the Jurupa Valley Station and investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit, it was determined the descendant, a 15-month-old juvenile, was a victim of homicide due to a Fentanyl overdose," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and can cause death or serious bodily harm, authorities said. Metcalf and Acuna were arrested Wednesday without incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Sheriff's Department said people need to be aware of the dangers of illegal drugs that may contain fentanyl.