California officer arrested for masturbating at family’s home took interest in their daughter: prosecutors

Prosecutors have released details surrounding the arrest of a California police officer accused of masturbating inside a home while responding to a disturbance call, saying he had been eyeing the family's 23-year-old daughter.

San Jose Police Officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, was arrested Thursday on a misdemeanor indecent exposure charge in connection with the April 21 incident. Dominguez and two officers had responded to a home around 6:30 p.m. where a family said they had a restraining order against their son, who suffered from mental illness.

Once at the scene, Dominguez took the lead investigative role, a statement of facts said. He began questioning the family's 23-year-old daughter and took an "interest in her and continued to interact almost exclusively with her," prosecutors said.

When she gave him the potential location of her brother, Dominguez sent the other two officers to find him. He continued to mill around home and kept the woman in view of his body camera, authorities said.

Around 40 minutes into the investigation, the daughter asked the officer what she should do with her brother's GPS monitor. When she went to retrieve it, Dominguez followed her and they were then joined by her mother, referred to as "Ms. S."

The daughter then handed the device to him.

"While she was discussing the GPS unit, Ms. S. saw Officer Dominguez unzip his pants, place his hand inside his zipper and began rubbing his crotch," prosecutors said. "Simultaneously, the daughter saw him rubbing his crotch area."

The mother then asked her daughter for a glass of water, which she mistakenly offered the officer. The mother again asked for water and Dominguez then followed the woman into the kitchen and turned around to face the mother.

At that point, she saw "Officer Dominguez’s penis outside of his pants fully exposed," the statement said. The mother and daughter left the house and the daughter contacted her uncle and told him what allegedly occurred.

The father, referred to as "Mr. A," ran into the house and saw Dominguez facing out of the kitchen "with his erect penis in his left hand and his right hand on the counter. Officer Dominguez made eye contact with Mr. A., who promptly turned around and left the house. Two minutes later, Officer Dominguez walked out of the kitchen, out of the house, and went back to work."

The incident was reported to the other officers at the scene. Dominguez has been placed on administrative and was walked out of the department by San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata on Thursday.

"Last week I said that when an Officer violated the public's trust or engages in criminal conduct I would personally walk that Officer out the door. Today I did it," he said in a statement.

The incident came amid a series of controversies that have engulfed the San Jose Police Department in recent weeks involving several officers who have been arrested for various allegations of misconduct.