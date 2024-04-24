Expand / Collapse search
Oregon

California man falls 300 feet to death while hiking with wife along Oregon coast

Hiker spotted body of 69-year-old Richard Ehrhart on rocks hundreds of feet below trail

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A 69-year-old man fell over 300 feet to his death on Sunday while hiking with his wife along Oregon’s scenic southern coast, authorities said.

The hiker, identified as Richard Ehrhart from San Jose, California, had gotten separated from his wife as the pair hiked the coastal trail near Natural Bridges, about twelve miles north of Brookings, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ehrhart’s wife had returned to their car without realizing her husband had fallen, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, another hiker on the trail called 911 around 2:35 p.m. after spotting what appeared to be "a person on the rocks below him that appeared to be deceased."

search and rescuer on steep and rocky slope

Ehrhart and his wife were hiking on a trail near Natural Bridge when the pair got separated. At some point, Ehrhart fell unbeknownst to his wife. (Curry County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue crews rappelled about 300 feet down steep terrain to reach the victim. Ehrhart’s body was brought up the rocky slope and carried to the parking area, where his body was given over to Redwood Memorial Chapel.

rescuer rappels down slope

Search and rescue teams rappelled about 300 feet down rocky slopes to reach the victim's body on the rocks below. (Curry County Sheriff's Office)

No information about the circumstances leading to Ehrhart falling off the trail was immediately provided.

Oregon State Police is investigating and has provided information to the Curry County District Attorney.

deputies helping on slope

The circumstances leading to Ehrhart's fall were not immediately clear. (Curry County Sheriff's Office)

"We here at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the family and friends of Richard Ehrhart," Sheriff John Ward said. "We also want to remind everyone of the dangers of hiking the coastal trails, and to please be safe."

Natural Bridge is one of many coastal viewpoints along an 18-mile section of the Oregon Coast Trail, an area that features "craggy bluffs, secluded beaches, and offshore rock formations," according to Oregon State Parks.