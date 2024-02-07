Expand / Collapse search
California man dies days after kayak capsizes in Sacramento River: reports

The man’s death came amid a major storm that walloped the Golden State over the weekend

A man who was rescued last week after his kayak capsized in the Sacramento River has died, local reports and authorities say.  

The man, who was in his 50s, was in critical condition after first responders rescued him last Thursday, FOX 40 reported

sacramento firefighters

Sacramento firefighters were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m.  (Sacramento Fire Department)

A good Samaritan had seen the man around 9:15 a.m. near the junction of the Sacramento and American rivers and had attempted to throw the man a life ring several times. 

The caller then used a pontoon boat to stop the kayaker from floating down the river, but he was too heavy to lift, the Sacramento Bee reported

First responders arrived on scene and rescued the kayaker. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

Captain Sylvia confirmed to Fox News Digital that the man died on Sunday night. 

The man’s death came amid a major storm that walloped the Golden State over the weekend. The downpours have increased water levels, with river flow running faster than usual. 