California man charged with murder of wife, 11-year-old daughter after allegedly confessing to crime

A California man has been charged with killing his wife and 11-year-old daughter after he walked into a police station this week and confessed to the crime, investigators say.

Leonid Yamburg, a 51-year-old from Sunnyvale, was "immediately detained by officers" following his admission Wednesday, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety.

"This is a horrific tragedy and our hearts are broken for the victims, the victim’s families and the victim’s friends," the department said in a statement.

Police say Yamburg first entered their headquarters and "told a records clerk he killed his wife." They later responded to Yamburg’s home and found the bodies of that woman, identified as Svetlana Nikitina, and his 11-year-old daughter, the statement added.

The cause of death is still being reviewed by a medical examiner, but Capt. Craig Anderson told KTVU that "it did appear that both the 11-year-old daughter and the wife did sustain some significant head trauma."

The motive for the murders also is not immediately clear.

The station reported that Yamburg -- who now faces two counts of murder -- stopped talking with police after his initial confession.

Nikitina’s body was found in the garage and the child’s body was located in a bathroom, according to KTVU.

A LinkedIn profile purportedly belonging to Yamburg says he is a software engineer, while Nikitina was a resource teacher who worked with special needs children in the Cupertino Union School District.

"We are so saddened by the tragedy and are working to support our students, staff and community during this very difficult time of tremendous loss," Leslie Mains, associate superintendent of the district, told KTVU.

Neighbors also told the station that the family kept to themselves.

"There was indication of anything that's happening, no indication at all that's why people are so shocked," Sanjoy Mondal told KTVU.