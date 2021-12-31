Expand / Collapse search
California man, 21, assaulted on Christmas Eve dies, suspect arrested

Moll died Thursday from injuries he sustained in the Dec. 24 assault

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A 21-year-old man has died after he was assaulted on Christmas Eve in Tulare, California, according to police.

Visalia Police Department officers on Thursday arrested and charged Joshua Portillo of Tulare, California, in the murder of Nicholas Moll.

Nicholas Moll, 21, has died after murder suspect Joshua Portillo, 22, allegedly attacked him on Christmas Eve in Tulare, California. (Credit: Visalia Police Department)

Moll died Thursday at the Kaweah Health Medical Center from injuries he sustained during the Dec. 24 assault, according to authorities.

SAN FRANCISCANS SPEAK OUT ON CRIME IN THE CITY: ‘IT’S TERRIBLE. IT'S BRUTAL'

"The Visalia Police Department received numerous tips regarding the identity of the persons involved," the police department said in a Thursday Facebook post. "Detectives were able to identify Joshua Portillo … as the suspect responsible for Nicholas Moll’s death."

Nicholas Moll, 21, has died after murder suspect Joshua Portillo, 22, allegedly attacked him on Christmas Eve in Tulare, California. (Credit: Visalia Police Department)

Police responded to reports of an assault on Dec. 24, when Moll was "confronted and assaulted by a group" while he was walking in the area of E. Main St and N Burke St. 

Facebook users responding to news from the police department described Moll as a "great young man" and "a great friend."

Bar near E. Main St. and N. Burke St. in Tulare, Calif. (Google Maps)

The Visalia Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News.

