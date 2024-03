Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kern County, California law enforcement officials arrested a man on Friday after he was seen leaving the scene of a deadly train accident while allegedly carrying a severed leg, according to reports.

FOX 58 in Bakersfield reported that 27-year-old Resendo Tellez was arrested and charged with taking evidence from a crime scene.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, along with the BNSF Railroad police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train at a station in Wasco at about 8 a.m. on Friday.

The unidentified person who was hit by the train died.

Following the crash, a man, later identified as Tellez, allegedly took the pedestrian’s leg and was seen walking down the street with it.

Tellez was later found and arrested by deputies without incident.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

Tellez was charged with taking evidence from the scene, and he was found to have multiple outstanding warrants.

BNSF investigators have taken over the investigation.