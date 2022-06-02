Expand / Collapse search
AIR AND SPACE
Published

California man allegedly groped women on cross-country flight

A man on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston reportedly told FBI agents he had taken a sleeping pill 15 minutes into the flight

By Paul Best | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 2

A California man is facing federal charges after allegedly groping two women on a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston this week. 

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, is facing two counts of abusive sexual contact while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Dhillon was seated next to a woman who was taking care of her infant child when he allegedly reached over and touched her thigh and groin area, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts. 

"This man just groped me," the victim said while calling for help. 

FILE PHOTO: Jairaj Singh Dhillon is accused of groping a woman while she was standing in the aisle of the plane. 

FILE PHOTO: Jairaj Singh Dhillon is accused of groping a woman while she was standing in the aisle of the plane.  (iStock)

Another woman who was seated across the aisle from Dhillon alleged that he grabbed her groin while she was standing beside her seat. 

FLIGHT ATTENDANTS' UNION PUSHES NO-FLY LIST FOR UNRULY PASSENGERS: ‘OUR FLIGHTS ARE UNDER ATTACK’

Flight attendants removed Dhillon from the area and put him in another part of the plane for the flight. 

Law enforcement escorted the suspect off the plane when it landed at Boston Logan International Airport on Tuesday morning. 

A passenger walks past a plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 3, 2022. 

A passenger walks past a plane at a gate at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., January 3, 2022.  (Reuters/Brian Snyder/File Photo)

Dhillon told an FBI agent that he was flying to the East Coast to pick up a truck and drive it back to California, and had taken sleeping medication, an Ambien, about 15 minutes after the flight took off, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Sacramento Bee. 

Dhillon faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.. 

