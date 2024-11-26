California man allegedly checked suitcases containing meth-caked clothes and a cow pajama onesie: DOJ

A Northridge, California, man was indicted on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases into Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) that contained clothes caked in methamphetamines, including a cow pajama onesie, according to authorities.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 31-year-old Raj Matharu was charged with a single count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

"Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said. "In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives."

Court documents allege that on Nov. 6, Matharu arrived at LAX to board a flight to Sydney, Australia.

Upon his arrival, he checked in two pieces of luggage – a pink suitcase and a gray suitcase.

Screening officers performed X-ray checks on the suitcases, which allegedly revealed "irregularities," prompting officers to pull the luggage for an additional inspection.

When officers opened the suitcases for further analysis, they found over a dozen white and light-colored clothes that were covered in a white residue and dried stiff.

Law enforcement officials tested a sample of the residue which allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

The DOJ said the total weight of the clothing with methamphetamine caked into them was about 71.5 pounds, or 32.4 kilograms.

An additional kilogram of methamphetamine residue was extracted from Matharu’s suitcases, the DOJ added.

As Matharu was about to board his flight to Australia, officers apprehended him, and he was later placed under arrest.

While Matharu has been indicted, he is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 2 in the U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles. He is currently free on $10,000 bond.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, and up to life behind bars.