California man accused of killing ex-wife captured on the run in Seattle

Vaughn Boatner, 33, also allegedly shot his former wife's current boyfriend in her San Francisco-area home

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A California man accused of killing his ex-wife and wounding her boyfriend, and then going on the run, was captured in Seattle, authorities said Wednesday. 

Vaughn Boatner, 33, of San Mateo, was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Monique Aldridge, a Hayward resident, FOX San Francisco reported. Boatner is also accused of wounding Aldridge's boyfriend. 

IDAHO FATHER WHO BEAT INFANT SON UNTIL HE WAS BRAIN DEAD SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON: POLICE

California man captured in Seattle

Vaughn Boatner, 33, was captured in Seattle after killing his former wife and wounding her boyfriend, authorities said.  (U.S. Marshals Service)

Boatner allegedly killed Aldrige at her home May 11. Their 5-year-old son was in the home at the time of the shooting, police said.

The child was not harmed and did not see the shooting

The 28-year-old boyfriend was also at the home and shot. 

Boatner is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and child endangerment charges.

