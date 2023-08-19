Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

California machete-wielding attacker injures man in West Hollywood, police looking for suspect

The suspect fled the scene, police say

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A California man was attacked by a machete-weilding suspect in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday afternoon, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a 25-year-old man was attacked at approximately 1 p.m. local time at the intersection of Romaine Street and Highland Avenue. 

Hollywood sign California

The Hollywood sign in California. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with Fox News Digital that a 25-year-old was injured in a West Hollywood machete attack. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins, File)

Police said that the victim was attacked with a machete and was injured with chest lacerations. Authorities confirmed that he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

First responders said that police are on the scene investigating the incident, and that the suspect fled the scene.

