Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

California lawmaker says bill would give admission priority at public university to descendants of slaves

Isaac Bryan says universities have long given preferential treatment to donors, their families

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
University of Michigan could dismantle DEI program Video

University of Michigan could dismantle DEI program

University of Michigan Board of Regents member Sarah Hubbard joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the university's upcoming vote to end DEI initiatives.

A California lawmaker will introduce a bill that would give descendants of slaves priority for admission to the two largest public university systems in the state.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, a Democrat who represents parts of Los Angeles, told The Associated Press he will introduce the bill as lawmakers meet in Sacramento to swear in new members for a new legislative session. Bryan said universities have given admission priority to certain applicants for decades, which benefited mostly donors and their families. 

"For decades universities gave preferential admission treatment to donors and their family members, while others tied to legacies of harm were ignored and at times outright excluded," he said. "We have a moral responsibility to do all we can to right those wrongs."

COLLEGES NATIONWIDE MARK THANKSGIVING WITH ‘DAY OF MOURNING’ MESSAGES

Assembly member Isaac Bryan

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, D-Los Angeles, plans to introduce a bill that would give descendants of slaves priority for admission to the state's public universities. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli/File)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bryan's office. The move comes as the incoming Trump administration is expected to limit diversity, equity and inclusion programs. 

The U.S. Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action last year in college admissions. By banning affirmative action but allowing legacy preferences, which favor the children of alumni and donors, critics say the court left admissions even more lopsided against students of color.

"There is a growing understanding of California’s role in perpetuating the inequalities that arose from slavery, and there’s a willingness to try to rectify that harm, to heal that harm," said Bryan.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ACCUSED OF WEAPONIZATION AGAINST FAITH-BASED SCHOOLS

University of California, Berkeley campus

University of California, Berkeley (iStock)

Under the bill, the descendants of slaves would be given admission priority to the University of California and California State University systems. In 2023, Black students made up about 4% of the California State University's student population and about 4.7% at the University of California, according to the university systems' latest reports.

The proposal follows an effort to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves in California despite the state never having allowed slavery. In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to formally apologize for the state’s legacy of racism and discrimination against Black residents, but reparations efforts have yielded mixed results. 

Lawmakers were also meeting in a special session to consider ways to protect the state's progressive policies ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's second term. Trump has promised to rein in "wokeness" in schools and heavily criticized the Department of Education. 

Cal State LA campus in Los Angeles

This view shows Simpson Tower and Salazar Hall on the Cal State campus in Los Angeles on May 27, 2024. (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has criticized the department and called for it to be dismantled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.