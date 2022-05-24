California police find 'incendiary devices' in car that struck 3 kids at elementary school, driver arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California police said they found "incendiary devices" inside a car that struck three children outside an elementary school.

The Santa Ana Police Department said its officers initially responded to a traffic collision Monday morning when a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk outside Taft Elementary School, striking three children.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. and the kids were all under age 12. The children were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.

The investigation revealed the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Jason Guzman of Valencia, had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus, police said.

During the search of the suspect’s vehicle, a suspicious incendiary device was located.

Orange County Bomb Squad was requested and during their search of the vehicle, three additional incendiary devices were located, according to the department.

The school was on lockdown for about three hours before police gave the all clear, WABC reported.

The Times reported that police said the 26-year-old driver was found with an apparent self-inflicted stab wound. A witness, whose home security camera footage captured video of the crash, told KTLA that the driver seemed "out of it" and exited the vehicle with a knife before returning to the car.

"As I go to tend to them, parents are just distraught, screaming," resident Isaias Vazquez said of the children left lying on the ground, one in the middle of the street.

The driver was taken to a hospital and was expected to later be booked into jail.

Video showed a red Sedan driving along a roadway before skidding to a near stop in the middle of the road. The vehicle is then seen accelerating toward the sidewalk and then leaves the frame. After colliding with the children, police said the vehicle continued rolling and hit another parked car.

The vehicle finally came to a stop, and officers made contact with the driver.

No additional updates about the driver or the incendiary devices have been provided.