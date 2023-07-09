California homes evacuated, destroyed by landslide in Los Angeles County: officials

Sixteen Californians were forced to evacuated their homes after a landslide in Rolling Hills Estates impacted their homes on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials noticed something was awry when they responded to Peartree Lane at around 4 p.m. regarding a water leak. Crew members began to notice structural damage and cracks inside and outside the home.

"From that point, we started noticing the significant cracks, started going door to door, and all the residents were very obliging and moved out really quick," Los Angeles County Fire Department assistant chief Brian Bennett explained during a press conferences.

Officials quickly ordered twelve homes to evacuate before the fissure made them all uninhabitable. Residents were told that they had 20 minutes to gather their belongings and leave.

"[I] was taken on a brief tour looking at the fissure that was winding its way through these 12 homes and even in the 45 minutes I was here, the land continued to move, in my opinion, very quickly," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn explained during a conference. "Since I was here last night, I've been told the land has moved about six feet."

Officials believe that excess rain may be the cause of the landside, but geologists will investigate the scene and determine the cause.

Water and electricity have been shut off at the twelve residences, which are uninhabitable. Gas service has also been cut off in the area.

"I have not seen anything like this in the area," Hahn added. "Being here today and seeing this incredible movement… I've never seen anything like this."

Fox News Digital reached out to Los Angeles County Fire Department for a statement, but has not heard back.