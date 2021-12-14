Expand / Collapse search
California
California homeowner shot during residential robbery in Los Angeles, authorities say

Homeowner shot in Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles on Monday night

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A homeowner in a Los Angeles neighborhood was shot Monday night during a home invasion robbery that involved multiple suspects, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of W. Monroe Place in Van Nuys, KABC-TV reported, citing the Los Angeles Police Department.

CALIFORNIA WOULD-BE VICTIM MANAGES TO GET ROBBERS' GUN, USES IT AGAINST THEM SHOOTING ONE DEAD

Police said the 30-year-old male victim was shot in the right arm and suffered blunt force trauma to his head during the robbery, KCBS-TV reported. He was taken to a hospital, but his current condition was not immediately known.

The LAPD is investigating after a homeowner in Van Nuys was shot during a residential robbery Monday night.

Police said there were three to five suspects involved, the station reported. No descriptions of the suspects were immediately released.

Investigators were reportedly working to determine whether this was another instance of a follow-home robbery, which have been a growing trend around the Los Angeles area and elsewhere in California.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Fox News reached out to the LAPD but did not immediately hear back.

Last week in South Los Angeles, a man fought back against three armed men in their 20s who were attempting to rob him and fatally shot one of them with their own gun.

Another incident in Oakland last week involved a 54-year-old mother who was followed home by a would-be purse-snatcher and attacked. Her two children intervened and chased the suspect away.

Meanwhile, police were investigating surveillance video that shows alleged thieves clad in "police-type" gear attacking a group of victims outside a home in Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood in an apparent follow-home robbery.

The LAPD announced in mid-November that it is investigating more than 110 robberies involving at least six different street gangs in which the victims were followed home. The LAPD had issued a warning regarding the "follow-home robberies" earlier in November after a series of incidents.

The department later developed a "Follow Home Task Force" in response to the ongoing crime trend after one such robbery ended in a homicide Nov. 23. 

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

