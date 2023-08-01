Expand / Collapse search
California homeless person allegedly stabs man to death near Santa Monica Pier, is arrested

Authorities arrested Juan Evarastico Bahena, 48, in connection with the killing near the famous pier, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man was stabbed to death Monday near the Santa Monica Pier, a popular destination for tourists and locals in the Los Angeles area, and a homeless man was under arrest in connection with the slaying. 

Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to the pier around 2 p.m., following a 911 call about an assault. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old stabbing victim near the beach restrooms with at least one stab wound to the chest, FOX LA reported. 

California homeless man arrested

Juan Evarastico Bahena, 48, is accused fo fatally stabbing a man Monday near the Santa Monica Pier in California.  (Santa Monica Police Department)

The officers performed CPR first aid until the Fire Department arrived and took him to a hospital. His identity has not been released. 

Witnesses told authorities they heard the victim arguing with Juan Evarastico Bahena, 48, before Bahena allegedly stabbed him several times. 

Santa Monica, California murder scene

Police at the scene where a man was stabbed to death in Santa Monica near the beach.  (Fox 11)

Bahena was arrested on suspicion of murder. Authorities said a weapon was recovered in his backpack. 

Authorities are still investigating the killing. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.