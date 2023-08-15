Expand / Collapse search
California hiker dies after falling from peak at Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park

Joy Cho's death comes a month after an Idaho tourist also died at Grand Teton

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A California hiker fell to her death last week while visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, officials announced.

Simi Valley resident Joy Cho suffered "significant injuries" from her fall and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident took place before dawn Friday.

Cho fell from the west side of Teewinot, which is part of the Teton Range. Seven other people in her hiking group were transported by authorities.

"Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead," National Park Service said in a statement.

"Grand Teton National Park employees extend their condolences to the Cho family and friends," National Park Service added.

The Grand Teton Mountain Range is viewed from the Snake River Overlook

The dramatic Grand Teton Mountain Range is viewed from the Snake River Overlook at Jackson Lake, Wyo. Grand Teton National Park is an American National Park in northwestern Wyoming and just south of Yellowstone National Park. At approximately 310,000 acres, the park includes the major peaks of the 40-mile-long Teton Range as well as most of the northern sections of the valley known as Jackson Hole.  (George Rose/Getty Images, File)

Last month, a man from Idaho fell off a mountain in Grand Teton National Park while hiking. Braydan DuRee, who fell more than 40 feet from the Owen Chimney pitch on the Owen-Spalding route, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Cho and DuRee's bodies were short-hauled by first responders. It's a technique where a rescuer or gear is suspended below a helicopter on a rope that's up to 250 feet long.

A sign for Grand Teton National Park with mountains in the background

The Grand Teton mountains stand beyond a Grand Teton National Park sign outside Jackson, Wyo. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

"This method allows rescuers more direct access to an injured party, and it is often used in the Teton Range, where conditions make it difficult to land a helicopter in the steep and rocky terrain," National Park Service added.

National Park Service did not disclose what caused Cho's fall. No additional details are available at this time.

Grand Teton National Park

Taggart Lake in Grand Teton National Park. (Heather Mycoskie)

Fox News Digital's Julia Musto contributed to this report.