California Highway Patrol dog helps uncover 81 pounds of meth, 11 pounds of fentanyl tablets

California authorities seized 92 pounds of drugs in a bust with sniffer dog assistance during a traffic stop Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) – Valley Division posted images of the haul, which totaled 81 pounds of meth and 11 pounds of fentanyl tablets, police said.

CHP pulled over a 2021 Toyota Corolla for a speeding violation, but several "undisclosed factors" led the arresting officer to suspect the driver and a passenger were involved in some criminal activity, authorities said.

DRUG OVERDOSE DEATHS HAVE SURGED DURING PANDEMIC, CDC DATA SHOWS

The officer used a sniffer dog, Apis, to check the car, finding positive signs of drug possession. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of the massive drug haul.

Both of the vehicle occupants were arrested in connection to the bust.

BORDER CRISIS: 233% INCREASE IN FENTANYL SEIZURES AT SOUTHERN BORDER

The location of the bust remains unknown.

Since the summer of last year, the U.S. has seen a surge in fentanyl seizures, with a reported increase of 233% in seizures along the southwestern border in the first quarter of 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That equates to around 2,098 pounds of smuggled fentanyl compared to 629 pounds over the same period in 2020.

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.