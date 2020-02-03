Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California Greyhound bus shooting leaves 6 injured, suspect in custody

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
California officers respond to the scene 80 miles outside of Los Angeles.

Six people riding on a Greyhound bus traveling north from Los Angeles to San Francisco were shot early Monday morning and rushed to the hospital, officials said.

Police responded at 1:27 a.m. PT to several 911 calls regarding a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near the village of Grapevine, about 80 miles north of Los Angeles, said Steve Loftus, communications supervisor for the California Highway Patrol, to Fox News.

The victims suffered injuries ranging from major to moderate and were transported to a local hospital. A male suspect is in custody. The motive remained under investigation. A Greyhound bus was seen stopped at a Valero gas station closed off with caution tape, Bakersfield’s KBAK reported. The situation is now stable and there is no further threat, California Highway Patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.