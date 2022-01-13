Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan

A two-person panel of parole commissioners recommended that Sirhan be released in August

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
RFK's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, granted parole Video

RFK's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, granted parole

RFK's son, Fox News correspondent Douglas Kennedy, supported parole for his father's killer. Fox News' Christina Coleman reports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the release of Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison, saying that Sirhan still poses an unreasonable threat to public safety. 

"Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history," Newsom wrote in his decision.

"Mr. Sirhan killed Senator Kennedy during a dark season of political assassinations, just nine weeks after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s murder and four and a half years after the murder of Senator Kennedy’s brother, President John F. Kennedy."

Sirhan Sirhan was reccommended for parole by a California board last month for the 1968 killing of Robert Kennedy. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, said Tusday that she is opposed to Sirhan's release. 

Sirhan Sirhan was reccommended for parole by a California board last month for the 1968 killing of Robert Kennedy. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, said Tusday that she is opposed to Sirhan's release.  (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP // Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A two-person panel of parole commissioners recommended in August that Sirhan be released, noting that he was 24-years-old when he assassinated RFK and is 77-years-old now. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

Your Money