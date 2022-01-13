California Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected the release of Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison, saying that Sirhan still poses an unreasonable threat to public safety.

"Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history," Newsom wrote in his decision.

"Mr. Sirhan killed Senator Kennedy during a dark season of political assassinations, just nine weeks after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s murder and four and a half years after the murder of Senator Kennedy’s brother, President John F. Kennedy."

A two-person panel of parole commissioners recommended in August that Sirhan be released, noting that he was 24-years-old when he assassinated RFK and is 77-years-old now.