California father abducts children, possibly headed to Ukraine: LAPD

A man who abducted his two children from their Los Angeles school and crossed the U.S. southern border with Mexico could ultimately be heading to Ukraine, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

"The suspect, Rodion Kolomoeits, is described as a 39-year-old male, White, with brown hair and gray eyes" LAPD said in a release announcing a manhunt for the children. "The suspect is a Ukrainian national and is believed to be making efforts to return to Ukraine with the children."

According to the release, Kolomoeits is believed to have abducted his children, 9-year-old Avaora Kolomoeits and her 7-year-old brother, Hrant Kolomoeits from their school mid-morning on Tuesday.

He had recently lost custody of the children.

Later in the day, the Toyota Prius Kolomoeits is suspected of using in the kidnapping was seen crossing the border into Mexico at San Ysidro.

The suspect and his children all speak Russian as their primary language.

LAPD is asking for anyone with information about the missing children to contact them.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, as Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv on Sunday as part of the latest volley of attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that the attacks are a response to allied diplomacy efforts.

"These attacks are (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners — the United States, all of Europe, the entire world — has seen that Russia intends to continue the war and the killing," Zelenskyy said.