California family thanks firefighters who saved American flag from their home before it was destroyed

The fire destroyed at least 20 homes and damaged at least 11 others

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A California family is thanking firefighters who saved their U.S. flag and 9/11 mug cup from their home that was destroyed by the Coastal Fire.

After the evacuation order was lifted, the Strohman family found that several of their valuable belongings were saved while their home was destroyed in the fire, according to FOX 11.

"We are very patriotic," Terri Strohman said while holding the flag. 

CALIFORNIA FIRE DESTROYS 20 LAGUNA NIGUEL HOMES, INJURES FIREFIGHTERS

An Orange County mother clutches the U.S. flag that firefighters were able to salvage during the Coastal Fire.

An Orange County mother clutches the U.S. flag that firefighters were able to salvage during the Coastal Fire. (Fox 11)

Strohman said that the patriotic items saved from the fire are a "sign."

She said that the family will rebuild their home someday.

FIRE DESTROYS MANSIONS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, EVACUATIONS ORDERED

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the Coastal Fire has destroyed at least 20 homes and damaged at least 11 others.

The fire took place in the community of Laguna Niguel and spread to over 200 acres at one point.

The fire's cause is under investigation, and Southern California Edison said that unspecified electrical "circuit activity" happened around the same timeframe when the fire broke out.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.