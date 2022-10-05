California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

California police have released video footage showing the suspect accused of kidnapping a Merced family of four leading two tied-up victims out of a business on South Highway 59.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the kidnapping of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur; her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh; and the baby's 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

In the video, suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, can be seen leading Jasdeep and Amandeep out of the business with their wrists bound in zipties.

Salgado is in custody in critical condition after attempting to take his own life prior to his arrest.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said during a Wednesday press conference that investigators "fully believe there's another person involved" in the kidnappings, though they do not have any evidence to support the claim. Police are basing their belief on the circumstances of the family's disappearance.

Warnke added that he does not believe the family's kidnapping was a hate crime. Salgado is "a robber" and "a thief," he said.

"He needs to be in prison," Warnke continued. "Hopefully we'll get him to communicate with us so that we can get this family."

Before the family was reported missing, firefighters responded to reports of a burning truck on Monday morning at the intersection of Buhach Road and Oakdale Road in Winton and discovered that it belonged to Amandeep Singh, the baby's uncle. When authorities and family members could not get in touch with either Singh or his family members, they were reported missing.

Warnke announced Monday there is evidence leading investigators to believe the suspected kidnapper attempted to destroy evidence.

Salgado was apprehended after officials obtained video footage of him using one of the victims' credit cards at an ATM.

Authorities released photos of a potential suspect wearing a gray sweatshirt with black sleeves and a black hood, a blue surgical mask, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes and socks. The suspect is also considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7445.