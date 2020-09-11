Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

California deputy accused of burglarizing home after responding there to investigate a death

Steven Hortz has been jailed on a burglary charge

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Southern California sheriff has arrested a veteran deputy he says investigated an elderly man’s death and then was caught on video burglarizing the man’s unoccupied home three separate times.

Steven Hortz was booked into the Orange County jail on a burglary charge, authorities said Thursday. He has served with Orange County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years.

“The suspected criminal actions of this deputy are a violation of public trust, are inexcusable and intolerable,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes.

Hortz responded to a Yorba Linda residence in July regarding a man in his 70s who died from apparent natural causes, Barnes' spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.

VIDEO EMERGES OF DEADLY CALIFORNIA BIG-RIG CRASH

On September 9, the Department was contacted by an attorney representing the family estate who reported items missing from the residence, Braun said.

“The attorney provided home surveillance video that captured the deputy making unauthorized entrance to the residence on at least three separate occasions and exiting with stolen property,” she said.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE DESTROYS FAMILY’S ICONIC STORE AND HOUSE HOURS APART

Braun said Hortz returned to the residence on July 27 in uniform.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said he broke into the home in civilian clothes in the early morning hours on Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 and made off with weapon safes, ceiling fans, and cases containing unknown items.

Trending in US