Pitzer College votes to end study-abroad program with Israel, cheered on by Rep. Rashida Tlaib

A Southern California college, with apparent support from U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., voted Thursday to end its only study-abroad program with Israel.

Pitzer College, a private liberal arts college, motioned to suspend its program with Israel’s University of Haifa. The school’s governing council, composed of faculty and student senators, passed the motion 67-28, with eight abstentions, the school’s newspaper reported.

The program with Israel was reportedly singled out by faculty, while programs with other countries – including ones with shoddy human rights records like China, Turkey and Cuba – were seemingly unaffected.

According to the Claremont Independent, a motion approved by the College faculty in November called for the ending of the program until "the Israeli state ends its restrictions on entry to Israel based on ancestry and/or political speech and...the Israeli state adopts policies granting visas for exchanges to Palestinian universities on a fully equal basis as it does to Israeli universities.”

Earlier this week, Tlaib was pictured on social media holding a folder labeled: "#SuspendPitzerHaifa."

In November, Pitzer President Melvin L. Oliver, whose final approval is required for the motion to become school policy, pointed out the evident contradictions in singling out Israel.

“Why would we not suspend our program with China? Or take our longest standing program in Nepal, where the Pitzer in Nepal program has been run for over 40 years. During that time they have had a bloody civil war that killed 19,000 people,” he said. “Why Israel?”

