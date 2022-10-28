Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California baby, teen girl and adults kidnapped, taken to motel in armed robbery, police said

Two people in California allegedly kidnapped four people, including a baby, and demanded money before taking them to a motel

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Paul Pelosi attack suspect named by San Francisco police Video

Paul Pelosi attack suspect named by San Francisco police

San Francisco police named the suspect in the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as David Depape, in an announcement Friday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of four people, including a 6-month-old baby, from a California home and forcing them into a van during an armed robbery, police said Friday.

The Westminster Police Department said officers responded Thursday to a home at about 2:30 a.m. related to a kidnapping and assault. They found a man and a woman bleeding with head injuries. 

The officers learned two suspects broke into a home and then demanded money before pistol-whipping the two adult victims. The other two victims abducted were the baby and a 14-year-old girl, police said. 

DELPHI MURDERS: POTENTIAL BREAK IN 2017 MYSTERY EMERGES AFTER PODCAST HOSTS RECIEVE ANONYMOUS TIP

Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, allegedly kidnapped four people from a home and demanded money. 

Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, allegedly kidnapped four people from a home and demanded money.  (Westminster Police Department)

"The male suspect pistol whipped both adult victims when there was no money found," a police statement said. "At gun point, the suspects forced the victims into a cargo van parked outside and drove the victims to a Hotel in Costa Mesa."

Authorities said the suspects, identified as Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, threatened to kill the victims. Vo is related to one of the adult victims, police said.

At some point, the two adults escaped the motel, leaving the two children inside, and went back to the home to call 911, prompting the police response. The children were later found unharmed by police. 

Officers later spotted a U-Haul van driven by the suspects, and they were arrested. 

A loaded AK-47 style rifle was among the weapons found by police inside a van driven by Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, police said.

A loaded AK-47 style rifle was among the weapons found by police inside a van driven by Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, 30, police said. (Westminster Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a loaded AK-47 style rifle inside the vehicle. 

Rodriguez and Vo face various charges, including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of firearm. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.