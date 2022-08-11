California authorities investigating shooting outside Stockton mall that left one person dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting outside a mall in Stockton, California, left one person dead on Thursday morning, police said.

San Joaquin Delta College, which is next to Sherwood Mall, sent out an alert to students about the shooting, saying the suspects fled the mall in a vehicle and there is no active threat.

The Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue near the mall was cordoned off by police tape on Thursday afternoon following the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department told the Stockton Record that one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene and that authorities do not yet have information on suspects.