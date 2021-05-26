California authorities respond to 'active shooter' situation in San Jose light rail yard

California police, sheriff and fire teams are responding to an active shooter situation near a San Jose light rail yard early Wednesday.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene for "an active shooter investigation" in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave in San Jose, Calif., reported before 7 a.m. local time. San Jose Police are also at the scene of a shooting in the area of Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street.

Authorities warned the public to stay away from the area.

"This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation," San Jose police wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have not provided an update on whether anyone was injured.

At the same time of the shooting, two fires were burning nearby in San Jose, Fox 2 KTVU reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.