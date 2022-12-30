Expand / Collapse search
CA rockslide at Yosemite National Park entrance kills 2

Names and details of the incident have not yet been released

A rockslide killed two people earlier this week near the entrance to Yosemite National Park, authorities said.

The deaths occurred at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on El Portal Road, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office, KFSN-TV reported Thursday.

Two people were killed in a rockslide incident near the entrance to Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning.

Two people were killed in a rockslide incident near the entrance to Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning. (Fox News)


Their names and details of their deaths weren’t immediately released.

The rockfall closed a portion of the road near a park entrance for several hours but it was later reopened.