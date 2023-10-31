Business owner backs worker who shot man in rumble over construction noise

A Virginia flooring company is standing by an employee who shot an armed man complaining about noise while on the job at a Virginia Beach condo complex, saying the worker was acting in self-defense.

"He forewarned the gentleman, ‘Please drop your gun, please drop your gun,’" the owner of The Floor Doctor told local outlet WAVY of what unfolded at a construction site last month.

A team of employees for The Floor Doctor was working a construction job at the Newpointe Condominiums in Virginia Beach on Oct. 13 when a neighbor reportedly began complaining to them about noise. The crew was working in a unit at about 8:30 a.m. when the woman a floor below the unit reportedly complained.

The woman called police over the alleged noise issues, WAVY reported.

"When the police got there they told the lady they were not going to stop them from working because ‘it’s not 6 a.m., it’s not 8 p.m. They’re here to make an honest living, we’re going to let them continue to work,'" the owner of The Floor Doctor, who has not been identified by name, told the outlet.

The owner of the flooring company said the woman told the crew that she was "calling somebody else" after police said there was nothing they could do about the noise.

"She came up there after the police left, and she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m calling somebody else,’" the man said.

The owner said that roughly an hour later, a man showed up at the construction site and began beating up one of the employees.

"My guy went to put him in a headlock and the suspect pulled out a gun," he said.

The employee and other crew members reportedly wrestled with the man before one crew member pulled his own firearm. The employee reportedly warned the aggressor to drop his weapon, but the man did not comply, according to the owner of the company.

The employee fired at the other man, WAVY reported, while other members of the construction crew called police. The crew remained on the scene as police arrived.

Police interviewed the two men. No charges have been filed, according to the outlet.

The owner of The Floor Doctor, however, said the female resident who complained about the noise should be held accountable for the shooting.

"If the lady never would have called for them to come out, none of this would have ever happened, and I truly believe charges should be filed on her," the man said.

"One of my guys is having problems sleeping and he’s a grown man. When you have to go through that, and you have to determine if it’s your life or their life, why am I in this situation, and then you have to shoot somebody, it’s a lot on my guys. I feel so bad for them," he added.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing. The injured individual is reportedly still in the hospital.