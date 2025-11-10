Expand / Collapse search
California

Bus carrying teens returning from camp overturns on Southern California mountain road, injuring 20

A bus carrying teenagers and adults home from a mountain camp overturned on a winding Southern California highway near Running Springs

Louis Casiano
A bus carrying teenagers returning from a camp overturned on a Southern California road, hospitalizing 20 people, authorities said Monday. 

Officials said 36 people were on board when it overturned just before 9 p.m. Sunday on State Route 330 near Running Springs, 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles. 

Some passengers escaped through a stood hatch, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

San Bernardino County bus overturned

The scene on a highway near Running Springs, Calif., where a bus overturned on Sunday. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

"A total of 26 patients, including three with major injuries, were treated," the agency said. "Of those, 20 were transported to area hospitals, all by ground ambulances. The balance of those on board declined EMS transport and/or treatment."

The passengers, a mix of adults and teens, were traveling downhill on the way home to Orange County after attending a camp in the San Bernardino Mountains near Angelus Oaks, the department said. 

An overturned bus

A bus overturned on a California road carrying 36 people.  (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

The response included 11 fire engine companies, 11 ambulances and four chief officers to the scene, the department said. 

The first patients were en route to a hospital within 15 minutes of crews responding.  

The top of an overturned bus

The hatch where passengers on an overturned bus escaped. 

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident. 

The road was closed in both directions during the investigation at the scene. There was no fire or hazardous material exposure, the fire department said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
