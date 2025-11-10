Bus carrying teens returning from camp overturns on Southern California mountain road, injuring 20

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bus carrying teenagers returning from a camp overturned on a Southern California road, hospitalizing 20 people, authorities said Monday.

Officials said 36 people were on board when it overturned just before 9 p.m. Sunday on State Route 330 near Running Springs, 70 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Some passengers escaped through a stood hatch, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

"A total of 26 patients, including three with major injuries, were treated," the agency said. "Of those, 20 were transported to area hospitals, all by ground ambulances. The balance of those on board declined EMS transport and/or treatment."

The passengers, a mix of adults and teens, were traveling downhill on the way home to Orange County after attending a camp in the San Bernardino Mountains near Angelus Oaks, the department said.

The response included 11 fire engine companies, 11 ambulances and four chief officers to the scene, the department said.

The first patients were en route to a hospital within 15 minutes of crews responding.

The California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident.

The road was closed in both directions during the investigation at the scene. There was no fire or hazardous material exposure, the fire department said.