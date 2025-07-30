Bryan Kohberger traffic stop video shows Idaho killer driving white Hyundai linked to murders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Convicted killer Bryan Kohberger was seen in newly released video of a traffic stop in August 2022 after police saw him speeding along the Pullman-Moscow Highway, months before the Idaho student murders.

The records, released by the Latah County Prosecutor's Office, show deputies pulling Kohberger over for speeding and not wearing his seat belt on Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:40 p.m.

He was seen in the same car prosecutors said he used to drive to an Idaho house on Nov. 13, 2022, where he killed University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He pleaded guilty to those murders and was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

According to the Idaho Statesman, prosecutors wanted to show the video to jurors in order to show that he owned a white Hyundai Elantra, the car he drove to the victims' house, according to prosecutors. The traffic stop was performed by the Latah County Sheriff's Office.

Latah County Sheriff's Office Deputy Darren Duke wrote in his report that Kohberger was going 7 miles over the speed limit.

"I stopped the vehicle for speeding, 42 mph in a 35 mph zone, confirmed patrolled speed at 29 mph," wrote Duke. "Driver stated he was not aware of the speed limit. I noticed he was not wearing his seat belt and he acknowledged that he was not. I cited him for the seat belt and warned him for the speed."

During the traffic stop, Kohberger admitted to not wearing his seat belt, telling the officer "I'm just being honest with you."

Duke ended up only citing Kohberger for not wearing a seat belt and gave him a warning for speeding. In Idaho, the penalty for not wearing a seat belt is $10.

When Kohberger was pulled over, he was a Ph.D. criminology student at Washington State University, which is around 7 miles from the University of Idaho.