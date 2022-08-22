Bronx residents say gangs of teens are terrorizing their apartment building: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Residents of an apartment building in the Bronx neighborhood of Morrisania say that gangs of teens have been terrorizing them in recent months, according to a local report.

One resident of the apartments on East 169th Street, 63-year-old Nydia Carrero, told WABC that a group attacked her recently.

"They were kicking me in my side, kicking me on this side, punching me in the back, trying to get my face," she told the local news outlet.

Crime has skyrocketed throughout the Bronx in 2022, according to NYPD data, as robberies are up 43.4%, felony assaults are up 23%, and burglaries are up 38.3% compared to the same time frame in 2021.

Another resident of the Bronx apartment building, 60-year-old Victor Gonzalez, told WABC that the problem is only getting worse.

"It's a shame," Gonzalez told the local news outlet. "They are telling us they're going to come back and burn the building down. It's ridiculous."

The NYPD did not return a request for comment on Monday.