Massachusetts
Published

Brian Walshe indicted by Massachusetts grand jury for alleged murder of wife, Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court for a status hearing on charges that he killed his wife, Ana Walshe Video

Brian Walshe appears in Quincy District Court for a status hearing on charges that he killed his wife, Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe allegedly beat his wife, Ana Walshe, to death in their Cohasset, Massachusetts home on New Year's Day and is accused of disposing her body, according to court documents. Credit: Quincy District Court

Brian Walshe was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday for the alleged murder of his wife, Ana Walshe.

A Norfolk County grand jury in Massachusetts issued the indictment on Thursday for the alleged murder of Ana Walshe and "for misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and for improper conveyance of a human body," according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

If Brian Walshe is convicted of first degree murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Morrissey said that the indictment represents one step in the case.

ANA WALSHE SAID HUSBAND WAS 'TAUGHT TO LIE' AND 'TOLD HE WAS A LOSER' AS A CHILD: COURT DOCS

Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe in an undated photo; Brian Walshe appears in a Norfolk County court on Jan. 9 for allegedly misleading police

Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe in an undated photo; Brian Walshe appears in a Norfolk County court on Jan. 9 for allegedly misleading police (Instagram: Ana Walshe; Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger /POOL)

"This is only a step in a long process, during which Brian Walshe enjoys the Constitutional presumption of innocence and all of the protections afforded him under the Constitution," Morrissey said. "We are thankful to the detectives who have put so many hours into assembling the evidence in this matter and the witnesses who have assisted us in coming to this step."

Brian Walshe in Massachusetts court for arraignment after being charged for the murder of his wife, Ana.

Brian Walshe in Massachusetts court for arraignment after being charged for the murder of his wife, Ana. (POOL)

"Brian Walshe entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder at his Quincy District Court arraignment in January," District Attorney Morrissey added. "This indictment moves the case to the Norfolk Superior Court, where it will be arraigned anew in the coming weeks. That date has not yet been set."

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.