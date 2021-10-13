Brian Laundrie manhunt: North Carolina caller the latest to report potential fugitive sighting

A North Carolina caller was the latest to report a potential sighting of fugitive Brian Laundrie in Rocky Mount, N.C. early Wednesday evening.

"White male subject wearing a light grey t-shirt… walking toward 301… advised that he looked like Brian Laundrie," the dispatcher said over the scanner around 5:45 p.m. ET.

Police officers investigated the sighting and found that it was a false alarm.

"There was a citizen passerby that spotted an individual that matched the description of Brian Laundrie," Cpl. Ricky Jackson told Fox News. "Officers went to the area, located the individual that they were referring to, and we can positively identify that individual was not Brian Laundrie."

It's the latest in a series of reported sightings of Laundrie in North Carolina and other states.

GABBY PETITO AUTOPSY: CORONER RULES STRANGULATION CAUSE OF DEATH

Dennis Davis, a hiker who claims he is "100%" positive he saw Brian Laundrie on Oct. 2, said he has met with the FBI about the reported sighting, which took place near the Appalachian Trail at the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

The Watauga County Sheriff's Office and Haywood County Sheriff's Office said they have investigated several reported sightings of Laundrie in the western part of the state.

"The Haywood County Sheriff's Office has received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail," the Haywood County sheriff said on Oct. 4.

A man who bore a resemblance to Laundrie was captured on a deer trail camera in the Florida panhandle last month, but the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it was not him after investigating.

A friend of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito, whose remains were found in Wyoming last month after she was strangled, told Fox News that Laundrie spent time on the Appalachian Trail in 2018 after high school.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on Sept. 23 for alleged debit card fraud and he is a person of interest in the homicide of Petito.

Laundrie disappeared from his North Port home on Sept. 13 and was reported missing by his parents a few days later, according to his family's attorney.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have been assisting the FBI with a search for weeks in the Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie's parents said he went in a silver Ford Mustang.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office sent a K-9 capable of seeking out human remains on Thursday to the reserve, which is a 24,000-acre expanse of woods and swamps about 15 miles from the Laundries' home.