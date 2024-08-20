Brazilian illegal immigrant accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested: ICE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Brazilian national in the country illegally and charged in Massachusetts with several crimes, including attempted murder.

ICE said in a press release that 33-year-old Evandro Ribeiro-Rosa was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston in Worcester District Court Aug. 12.

The Worcester Police Department arrested Ribeiro-Rosa July 16 and charged him with attempted murder, stalking, intimidation, kidnapping and two counts of vandalizing property.

"Evandro Ribeiro-Rosa allegedly committed a number of violent crimes against a member of our Massachusetts community," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said. "We will not allow noncitizen criminals to repeatedly victimize our neighborhoods."

BRAZILIAN MIGRANT ACCUSED OF MULTIPLE MASSACHUSETTS SEX CRIMES ARRESTED: ICE

Ribeiro-Rosa entered the U.S. unlawfully near Nogales, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2021, when he was arrested by Border Patrol officials and served with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released.

Ribeiro-Rosa resurfaced last month after he was arrested by the Worcester Police on charges that included attempted murder and stalking.

After his arrest, ERO filed an immigration detainer against Ribeiro-Rosa with the Worcester Police, but the Worcester House of Corrections failed to honor the detainer and released him July 23 after he posted $2,500 bail.

NYC MIGRANT ACCUSED IN KNIFEPOINT RAPE WAS CAUGHT, RELEASED AT BORDER: ICE

Ribeiro-Rosa was arrested Aug. 8 by Worcester Police because he had a warrant after failing to appear in court. The same day, ERO Boston filed another detainer against him with the police department.

He was taken into custody by deportation officers Aug. 12 in Worcester District Court.

According to ICE, the court surrendered custody of Ribeiro-Rosa because of an active immigration detainer. He remains in ERO custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England," ICE said.