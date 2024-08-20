Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Brazilian illegal immigrant accused of attempted murder in Massachusetts arrested: ICE

Evandro Ribeiro-Rosa entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border in September 2021

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Brazilian national in the country illegally and charged in Massachusetts with several crimes, including attempted murder.

ICE said in a press release that 33-year-old Evandro Ribeiro-Rosa was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston in Worcester District Court Aug. 12.

The Worcester Police Department arrested Ribeiro-Rosa July 16 and charged him with attempted murder, stalking, intimidation, kidnapping and two counts of vandalizing property.

"Evandro Ribeiro-Rosa allegedly committed a number of violent crimes against a member of our Massachusetts community," ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said. "We will not allow noncitizen criminals to repeatedly victimize our neighborhoods."

US Immigration and Customs Enforcements (ICE) special agent

A Brazilian national in the U.S. illegally was arrested for attempted murder, stalking and other charges.  (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Ribeiro-Rosa entered the U.S. unlawfully near Nogales, Arizona, Sept. 16, 2021, when he was arrested by Border Patrol officials and served with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge and released.

Ribeiro-Rosa resurfaced last month after he was arrested by the Worcester Police on charges that included attempted murder and stalking.

After his arrest, ERO filed an immigration detainer against Ribeiro-Rosa with the Worcester Police, but the Worcester House of Corrections failed to honor the detainer and released him July 23 after he posted $2,500 bail.

Worcester Police Department vehicles

The Worcester Police Department arrested the Brazilian national last month on charges of attempted murder, stalking, intimidation, kidnapping and two counts of vandalizing property. (Worcester Police Department)

Ribeiro-Rosa was arrested Aug. 8 by Worcester Police because he had a warrant after failing to appear in court. The same day, ERO Boston filed another detainer against him with the police department.

He was taken into custody by deportation officers Aug. 12 in Worcester District Court.

According to ICE, the court surrendered custody of Ribeiro-Rosa because of an active immigration detainer. He remains in ERO custody.

"ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England," ICE said.

