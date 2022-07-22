Brawl breaks out in Los Angeles' Fashion District

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A video shared on social media shows a violent brawl that broke out in Los Angeles' Fashion District last weekend.

The nearly 90-second clip of the Sunday chaos features multiple men swinging at each other with crutches in Santee Alley. It happened in the 1100 block of Santee Street between E. 11th and E. 12th streets.

A trash can is hurled by one man, and several bystanders filmed the fight.

The witness who took the video, Karissa Nachor, told FOX 11 that she and a group of around 12 people were visiting Santee Alley when a man came out of a store and "aggressively" asked them to move.

Nachor said the man started pushing a cart toward her and her boyfriend and began to call her boyfriend a racial slur.

Although security was called, according to Nachor, they did not do anything. That's when the man allegedly pushed her boyfriend and tried to steal his crutches.

Nachor said security used pepper spray and the brawl eventually ceased.

She has filed a police report.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area, confirming that the store owner filed a report, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.