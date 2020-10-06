Brawl between two Florida men over political sign waving caught on camera

The stark divisions caused by presidential election in Florida caused a fight to break out between two men over a flag in support of Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden.

The two men were caught on camera Friday morning in Port St. Lucie wrestling and tussling on the ground at a gas station over the political spat.

One of the men involved, named Richard, told CBS 12 News he was "attacked" while waving his Biden campaign sign.

"I had a guy attack me," he said. "He jumped out of his truck with his dog, an attack dog. The dog bit me twice on my hip."

An eyewitness of the incident told the news station, however, that it was Richard who threw the first punch.

"The man was a very qualified fighter," added Richard. "Unfortunately he bit off more than he could chew."

Port St. Lucie Police Department Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro told CBS 12 his initial reaction was "disappointment that a political disagreement would get to that point."

"The first time in 22 years that I can remember a physical confrontation over an election," Del Toro said. "I'm disappointed to see that happen in our community. That's not what Port St. Lucie is all about."

Del Toro added that both parties were immediately separated and that the victim of the attack sustained an injury to his eye that required stitches.

A spokesperson for the Port St. Lucie Police Department did not immediately return FOX News' request for comment.

According to the latest polling analysis from Real Clear Politics, Biden is currently leading President Trump among voters in the Sunshine State by a slim margin of 48-44. Flordia's early voting is set to begin on Oct. 19.