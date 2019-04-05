Boyfriend of slain South Carolina student says he was tracking her whereabouts by phone during abduction

The boyfriend of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson, the University of South Carolina student who was killed last week after mistakenly getting into a car she thought was her Uber ride, said he was tracking her whereabouts on his phone during her abduction, a local station reported.

At a vigil for Jacobson on Tuesday, Greg Corbishley said he wanted to make sure she got home safely that night, and immediately knew something was wrong, FOX 8 of High Point, N.C., reported.

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING, MURDER OF COLLEGE STUDENT ACTIVATED CHILD LOCKS IN CAR, POLICE SAY

"Unfortunately, I was two-and-a-half hours away. I would do anything to go back,” he said through tears.

Josephson, a New Jersey resident, mistakenly got into the vehicle of 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland’s car in Columbia, S.C.,, thinking he was her Uber driver, authorities have said. Rowland allegedly activated the vehicle's child safety locks so she couldn’t escape, they added.

The student's body was found dumped in the woods 65 miles away. The coroner said she died of multiple “sharp force injuries.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rowland was charged with her murder after her blood and cellphone were found in his car.