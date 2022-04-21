Boy, 6, falls from NYC elevator shaft: police

A 6-year-old boy apparently fell from an elevator shaft inside a Bronx, New York, apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The boy, who possibly had special needs, likely sustained life-threatening injuries, including "major trauma" to the head and body, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The boy was apparently at home with a caretaker who went to use the bathroom when the incident occurred, according to police.

NYC SHOOTING OUTSIDE BRONX SCHOOL KILLS TEEN, INJURES TWO OTHERS

The child "somehow" walked to the elevator on his floor, which displayed an open shaft, and fell through, an NYPD spokesperson said.

New York City Fire Department units responded to reports of a trauma just before 1 p.m. and found an "unconscious pediatric patient" on top of the building's elevator, "which was located in the basement of the building," an FDNY spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firefighters removed the patient through the first-floor lobby and transported him to Harlem Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the FDNY spokesperson said.

Authorities were unable to provide any further information.