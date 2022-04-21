Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Boy, 6, falls from NYC elevator shaft: police

The boy, who possibly had special needs, likely sustained life-threatening injuries

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News

A 6-year-old boy apparently fell from an elevator shaft inside a Bronx, New York, apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The boy, who possibly had special needs, likely sustained life-threatening injuries, including "major trauma" to the head and body, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

1235 Grand Concourse in Bronx, New York

1235 Grand Concourse in Bronx, New York (Google Maps)

The boy was apparently at home with a caretaker who went to use the bathroom when the incident occurred, according to police. 

NYC SHOOTING OUTSIDE BRONX SCHOOL KILLS TEEN, INJURES TWO OTHERS

The child "somehow" walked to the elevator on his floor, which displayed an open shaft, and fell through, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Floor buttons on elevator panel. 

Floor buttons on elevator panel.  (Godong/Universal Images Group )

New York City Fire Department units responded to reports of a trauma just before 1 p.m. and found an "unconscious pediatric patient" on top of the building's elevator, "which was located in the basement of the building," an FDNY spokesperson said.

Firefighters removed the patient through the first-floor lobby and transported him to Harlem Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the FDNY spokesperson said.

FDNY Ambulance flashing lights siren blasting speed through midtown rush hour traffic in Manhattan.

FDNY Ambulance flashing lights siren blasting speed through midtown rush hour traffic in Manhattan. (iStock)

Authorities were unable to provide any further information.

