Boy, 2, fatally shot at northern Kentucky home

Covington, KY-area police looking to question boy's mother, but have ruled her out as a suspect

A 2-year-old boy has been fatally shot at a home in northern Kentucky and police want to question his mother, but don't suspect her of the shooting, authorities said.

First responders were called to the home Monday afternoon and the toddler was rushed to a hospital, but later died, Covington Police said in a statement.

No further details about the shooting were released, though police said they did not believe there was a danger to the public.

Kenton County prosecutor Rob Sanders said on social media that the boy's mother fled before police arrived and they want to speak to her about his death. She is not believed to be the shooter, Sanders said.

Police were continuing to investigate the circumstances around the shooting.