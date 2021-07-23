Boston school bus brawl: 2 police officers taken to hospital after responding to 911 call

Two Boston police officers went to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a fight on a school bus Friday morning.

One officer was bitten and the other was kicked in the head by a student, Fox News learned. The two officers suffered non-life-threatening injures but went to a local hospital as a precaution.

DOZENS MARCH IN DC AFTER SHOOTING OF 6-YEAR-OLD, DEMAND OFFICIALS DO MORE

Sgt. Det. John Boyle with the Boston Police Department (BPD) told Fox News that police received a 911 call around 8 a.m. Friday morning about the fight. The bus was taking students to a summer learning program.

A child was taken to hospital, also with a non-life threatening injury, which was sustained prior to the arrival of police officers.

MAINE DEA AGENTS DISCOVER $200,000 IN COCAINE DISGUISED AS STORE-BOUGHT SHEET CAKE

The police did not otherwise say what the nature of the student’s injury was.

The police are not yet clear what caused the fight or caused it to rise to the level of a 911 call.

GRAFTON, ILLINOIS CITY OFFICIALS FORFEIT SALARIES TO GIVE COPS RAISES

A total of four adults were taken to the hospital, according to the Boston Globe. The fight was allegedly between three students, though it is not clear if one of the students involved was the one taken to hospital.

"Violence of any kind is not tolerated in the Boston Public Schools," the school district said in a statement. "Our buses are an extension of our classrooms."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The situation will be fully evaluated, appropriate support will be provided, and any disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct," the statement added.