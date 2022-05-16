Boston police shoot, kill knife-wielding suspect who allegedly stabbed officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect was shot and killed by Boston police early Saturday after allegedly stabbing an officer.

Boston police responded to the area of Hancock Street and Glendale Street in the Dorchester neighborhood around 2:40 a.m. Saturday to reports about a person screaming.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a man brandishing a knife, Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief Gregory Long said, according to local outlets. The suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Richard Ortiz, of Revere, Massachusetts, allegedly stabbed an officer in the upper torso.

A second responding officer discharged his weapon, killing the suspect. Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene. Both officers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ortiz was known to police and had a lengthy criminal record, including an active warrant for breaking into the home where he was shot, WCVB reported, citing an unnamed high-level police source.

"This is a very active investigation, the scene is still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed," Long told reporters Saturday, according to WBZ-TV. "This is the reminder of the dangers officers face every day and how quickly events can unfold when officers respond to a call."

WCVB reported that Ortiz’ family members were outside for hours after the shooting, and one woman standing in the street could be heard crying that police killed her uncle.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said the officer who was stabbed was back home recovering from his injuries by Sunday.

"The dangers of policing on full display yet again yesterday in Dorchester," the union tweeted. "To all who risk their lives to keep others safe, we say: ‘Thank you.’"

Neither officer involved in the incident has been publicly identified. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden was at the scene Saturday and said his office will be investigating the incident.