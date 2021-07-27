Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

US Border agents in Detroit seize more than a ton of marijuana near Canadian border

The haul was the second in the span of a month of more than a ton of marijuana at the same checkpoint, officials said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than a ton of marijuana at the Detroit-Canadian border, the second such seizure in the span of a month, authorities said Tuesday. 

The large haul was intercepted at the Fort Street Cargo Facility on July 21 after an inbound tractor was referred for secondary inspection, a CBP news release said. The cargo was listed as aluminum caps but an X-ray scan "yielded results inconsistent with the purported goods."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over 2,500 pounds of marijuana in Detroit last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over 2,500 pounds of marijuana in Detroit last week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection )

When officers physically inspected the cargo, they found 2,583 pounds of marijuana packed into several pallets, authorities said. 

"While CBP Field Operations continues to facilitate lawful trade and travel, drug interdiction remains an enforcement priority," said Port Director Devin Chamberlain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency seized the drugs, the truck and the trailer.

The CBP said it continues to see a surge in seizures of certain drugs like cocaine and fentanyl and drugs seizures as a whole along the U.S.-Canada border since the easing of travel restrictions between the two nations. 

Your Money