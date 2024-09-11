Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Bodycam footage shows K-9 ending bizarre pursuit involving naked suspect: 'Good boy'

K-9 named Bronco tracked down suspect who was hidden in trash can

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Naked suspect leads police on odd pursuit, before getting caught by K-9 Video

Naked suspect leads police on odd pursuit, before getting caught by K-9

A Washington state K-9 helped deputies arrest a naked suspect who hid in a trash can during a bizarre pursuit over a stolen vehicle. (Credit: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Incredible bodycam video released on Friday shows a K-9 in Washington state helping officers arrest a suspect in the buff.

In a press release entitled "K9 Bronco vs. Naked Guy," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest and explained the footage. Keeping the suspect's name anonymous, officials said that the incident began on the morning of Aug. 11, when deputies "attempted to contact a male sleeping in a stolen F550."

"[H]e fled leading deputies on a pursuit into King County," the press release stated. "Washington State Patrol took over the pursuit which headed into Snohomish County before he went south to Seattle, crashed and fled on foot."

The suspect had left his girlfriend and 4-year-old son in the stolen vehicle. The sheriff's department said that they quickly identified the man, who had several felony warrants and "was known to carry firearms."

MISSOURI POLICE OFFICER CHARGED IN DEATH OF K-9 OFFICER LEFT IN HOT CAR

Split image of naked guy in trash, K-9

A naked suspect was caught by a K-9 during a strange chase caught on bodycam video. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

On Aug. 21, authorities encountered the couple again after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle. The suspect and his girlfriend refused to cooperate with authorities when police initiated a traffic stop.

The bodycam footage shows the situation escalating quickly when an officer shoots a hole in the stolen car's rear window.

"Deputies utilized a 40mm less lethal round to make a hole in the rear window of the vehicle," the sheriff's office explained. "The woman started to yell [that] she was getting dressed."

MISSOURI K-9 OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING LEFT INSIDE HOT CAR OVERNIGHT: 'TREMENDOUS LOSS'

Dog sniffing trash can

The suspect had hidden in a backyard trash can before he was found by a K-9. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

"After a few moments the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, naked," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department added. "He had jumped several fences before deputies lost sight of him."

The bodycam footage shows an officer yelling, "He's running naked! Over the fence!" as a team of officers and the K-9 rushed into a backyard. The dog is then seen sniffing out a trash can, which is where the suspect was found.

"He was then taken into custody without any further attempts to flee," the press release added. "This suspect continuously tried to evade law enforcement until he came eye to eye with K9 Bronco. Only wearing a birthday suit, he finally made a good decision and surrendered to our deputies."

Bodycam footage of gun pointed to suspect

The man was arrested by authorities on suspicion of stealing a vehicle and evading arrest. (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Awesome Job Deputies and Good boy BRONCO!!!" the sheriff's department concluded.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.