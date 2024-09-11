Bodycam footage shows K-9 ending bizarre pursuit involving naked suspect: 'Good boy'

Incredible bodycam video released on Friday shows a K-9 in Washington state helping officers arrest a suspect in the buff.

In a press release entitled "K9 Bronco vs. Naked Guy," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest and explained the footage. Keeping the suspect's name anonymous, officials said that the incident began on the morning of Aug. 11, when deputies "attempted to contact a male sleeping in a stolen F550."

"[H]e fled leading deputies on a pursuit into King County," the press release stated. "Washington State Patrol took over the pursuit which headed into Snohomish County before he went south to Seattle, crashed and fled on foot."

The suspect had left his girlfriend and 4-year-old son in the stolen vehicle. The sheriff's department said that they quickly identified the man, who had several felony warrants and "was known to carry firearms."

On Aug. 21, authorities encountered the couple again after a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle. The suspect and his girlfriend refused to cooperate with authorities when police initiated a traffic stop.

The bodycam footage shows the situation escalating quickly when an officer shoots a hole in the stolen car's rear window.

"Deputies utilized a 40mm less lethal round to make a hole in the rear window of the vehicle," the sheriff's office explained. "The woman started to yell [that] she was getting dressed."

"After a few moments the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot, naked," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department added. "He had jumped several fences before deputies lost sight of him."

The bodycam footage shows an officer yelling, "He's running naked! Over the fence!" as a team of officers and the K-9 rushed into a backyard. The dog is then seen sniffing out a trash can, which is where the suspect was found.

"He was then taken into custody without any further attempts to flee," the press release added. "This suspect continuously tried to evade law enforcement until he came eye to eye with K9 Bronco. Only wearing a birthday suit, he finally made a good decision and surrendered to our deputies."

"Awesome Job Deputies and Good boy BRONCO!!!" the sheriff's department concluded.