Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Body of teen found near dumpster on Arizona high school’s campus

Authorities believe the teen may have died in a fall

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a teenage boy was located near a dumpster by a sanitation worker on the campus of a high school in Glendale, Arizona, and authorities believe the cause of death may be from a fall, a report said.

The 17-year-old’s body was found on the campus of Glendale’s Independence High School by a sanitation worker who first thought the body may have been a Halloween decoration since there was blood. It was later determined that the teen ran away from home and was not enrolled at the school, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

Authorities in Glendale, Arizona, said they located the body of a teen near a dumpster on Independence High School's campus

Authorities in Glendale, Arizona, said they located the body of a teen near a dumpster on Independence High School's campus (Fox 10 Phoenix )

PRO-CRT DAD SAYS ‘LOCKED & LOADED' COMMENT WAS NOT A THREAT 

"There are some indicators that he was up on top of the press box and the injuries are consistent with a fall from that area," Sgt. Randy Stewart of the Glendale Police Department said. "We don’t know at this time if it was accidental or on purpose."

TEXAS HS PRINCIPAL REMOVES BATHROOM DOORS AS SAFETY MEASURE

Stewart said the investigation is ongoing but foul play is not expected.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AZFamily said school resumed on Monday and no student is believed to have seen the body.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.