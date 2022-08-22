Body cam shows Florida man try to hide large bag of meth under cop car

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was arrested last week after deputies say he tried to stash a bag of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop.

Detectives determined John Schneider, 49, had just purchased a half pound of methamphetamine outside Volusia County and was taking it back to sell out of a home in Orange City.

That plan was thwarted when Schneider and his girlfriend were pulled over by Volusia County deputies Thursday night.



Department-provided body camera video shows deputies talking to Schneider outside the vehicle when he dropped the bag of meth under the patrol car.

"Aww, man," his girlfriend, identified as 49-year-old Lee Sanberg, can be heard saying.

Schneider allegedly tried to deny the bag of dope was his, but the deputy told him the incident was caught on camera.

Deputies say an additional gram of meth was found in Schneider's right sock.

Schneider was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

Their vehicle was seized.

Schneider was being held on $511,000 bond and Sanberg on $500,000 bond.