CRIME
Published

Body cam shows Florida man try to hide large bag of meth under cop car

Florida man John Schneider reportedly tried to stuff a half-pound of meth underneath the police vehicle

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop Video

Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop

A Florida man was arrested last week after deputies say he tried to stash a bag of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop.

Detectives determined John Schneider, 49, had just purchased a half pound of methamphetamine outside Volusia County and was taking it back to sell out of a home in Orange City. 

That plan was thwarted when Schneider and his girlfriend were pulled over by Volusia County deputies Thursday night. 

Department-provided body camera video shows deputies talking to Schneider outside the vehicle when he dropped the bag of meth under the patrol car.

STUNNING VIDEO SHOWS FLORIDA CESSNA PLANE CRASHING ONTO ORLANDO ROAD

John Schneider and Lee Sanberg were arrested following a traffic stop after Schneider tried to drop a half a pound of meth under a patrol car.

John Schneider and Lee Sanberg were arrested following a traffic stop after Schneider tried to drop a half a pound of meth under a patrol car. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

"Aww, man," his girlfriend, identified as 49-year-old Lee Sanberg, can be heard saying.

Schneider allegedly tried to deny the bag of dope was his, but the deputy told him the incident was caught on camera. 

FLORIDA WOMAN FOUND DEAD AFTER PACK OF DOGS BITES HER A HUNDRED TIMES, AUTHORITIES SAY

A Florida man and his girlfriend were arrested after he tried to drop a half of a pound of methamphetamine under a patrol car during a traffic stop.

A Florida man and his girlfriend were arrested after he tried to drop a half of a pound of methamphetamine under a patrol car during a traffic stop. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say an additional gram of meth was found in Schneider's right sock. 

Schneider was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. Sanberg was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. 

Their vehicle was seized. 

Schneider was being held on $511,000 bond and Sanberg on $500,000 bond.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.